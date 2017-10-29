Kennewick police say he shot parked cars. His girlfriend was in 1

A Kennewick man remains locked up on $100,000 bail one week after he allegedly fired multiple shots into his girlfriend’s SUV while she was in the driver’s seat.
Donte B. Randolph, 23, also is accused of shooting at another car parked in front of a home.
He has pleaded innocent in Benton County Superior Court to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and second-degree malicious mischief. Trial is scheduled Dec. 11.
Court documents show that Randolph is not supposed to own or be in control of a gun because his record includes a second-degree robbery conviction.
Kennewick police were called at 2:13 a.m. Oct. 21 about gunshots outside a South Garfield Street home.
A woman reported that she and other household members heard two shots, but did not see the shooter, documents said. Two .45-caliber casings were found in front of the house.
Officer Darren Meiners was nearby when 911 got the call. While responding to Garfield Street, “he heard what sounded like gunshots nearby” at Sixth Avenue and Dayton Street and saw a man standing next to an SUV in the roadway, court documents said.
The woman sitting behind the wheel yelled something like, “He’s shooting,” then the man took off running, documents said.
Meiners followed in his patrol car.
“While on the run, Randolph paused to throw something in a trash can,” court documents said. He surrendered a short time later.
Police allegedly found a box of .45-caliber rounds in a garbage can, and shell casings, a magazine and a .45-caliber Springfield pistol along the path of the chase. The gun later was discovered to be stolen.
The driver of the Hyundai SUV, who identified herself as Randolph’s girlfriend, told officers she had heard noises outside the vehicle but didn’t know they were gunshots, documents said.
Five spent casings reportedly were found on the ground near the SUV.
Police previously said that the two shootings were connected.
