Richland officer released from hospital after crash

October 27, 2017 11:01 AM

A Richland police officer injured Thursday was released from the hospital without being admitted.

School resource Officer Michelle Goenen, 36, was heading south on Jadwin Avenue at 1:50 p.m. when her patrol SUV hit another SUV that ran a red light.

As Goenen neared the intersection with Williams Boulevard, a westbound Chevy SUV drove in front of her, said Richland police Sgt. Allen Jenkins.

Goenen’s car slammed into the passenger-side door, demolishing the front of the patrol car and sending it spinning about 180 degrees. Neither driver had a passenger.

The force of the impact deployed the airbag.

Witnesses told police the other driver Briana Burke, 24, didn’t stop for the red light.

Goenen was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and later released.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Pasco police and state Trooper Chris Thorson posted about Goenen on Friday.

