This suspect was caught on camera during a vehicle prowl Oct. 25 in the Rancho Reata area near Kennewick. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Prowler caught on same camera twice, still at large

October 26, 2017 6:28 PM

Prowlers can’t leave Rancho Reata vehicles alone.

Benton County sheriff’s investigators are on the hunt for thieves who are breaking into cars in that west Kennewick neighborhood.

Earlier this month, deputies posted information about a prowler near South Toro Place and South Caballo Road.

The victim’s video surveillance system recorded the suspect at 4:40 a.m. driving an older, darker-colored car, possibly a Honda Civic or an Accord.

The man grabbed clothing and tools from a vehicle.

This week, the same man showed up near the same truck and was again caught on camera looking for things to steal, said deputies.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 17-16121.

