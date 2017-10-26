Disposing of leftover medicines is one of the best ways to prevent a family or friend from becoming a victim of the opioid epidemic, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Disposing of leftover medicines is one of the best ways to prevent a family or friend from becoming a victim of the opioid epidemic, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. File AP
Disposing of leftover medicines is one of the best ways to prevent a family or friend from becoming a victim of the opioid epidemic, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. File AP

Crime

Drop off unwanted prescriptions in Pasco, Kennewick, West Richland

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 26, 2017 5:01 PM

Law enforcement agencies around the Mid-Columbia will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The service is free and anonymous.

In the Tri-Cities, the Pasco police will be at the Road 68 Walmart and the Kennewick police will collect unwanted prescriptions at the station at 211 W. 6th Ave. West Richland police will collect at the station at 3805 W. Van Giesen.

The Hermiston and Walla Walla police departments will collect at their stations, and the College Place Police will collect in the parking lot of the town’s Walmart.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video