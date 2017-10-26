Drop off unwanted prescriptions in Pasco, Kennewick, West Richland

Law enforcement agencies around the Mid-Columbia will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The service is free and anonymous.
In the Tri-Cities, the Pasco police will be at the Road 68 Walmart and the Kennewick police will collect unwanted prescriptions at the station at 211 W. 6th Ave. West Richland police will collect at the station at 3805 W. Van Giesen.
The Hermiston and Walla Walla police departments will collect at their stations, and the College Place Police will collect in the parking lot of the town’s Walmart.
