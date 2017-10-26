Richland police officer hurt when driver runs red light

A Richland police officer was hurt when another driver missed a red light at a busy intersection Thursday.
The officer’s SUV slammed into a Chevy SUV at 2:15 p.m. at Jadwin Avenue and Williams Boulevard, demolishing the front of the patrol car.
Witnesses told investigators at the scene that the other driver drove through the stoplight.
The female officer was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with neck and head injuries. The other driver wasn’t hurt.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection.
This story will be updated as details develop.
