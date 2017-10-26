UPDATE: Thieves racing to steal Acuras in Pasco

Pasco is bleeding Acura Integras, police say.
Thieves swiped three in the past four days. And locking them and taking the keys does not solve the problem.
The latest theft happened at 2:20 a.m. Thursday outside a home on the 200 block of North Ninth Avenue. The black 1996 Integra was described as having a loud exhaust.
A white 1990 Integra was taken sometime between Sunday and Monday from the 1100 block of Shoshone Street, and a 1997 black Integra was swiped from the apartments at 10305 Chapel Hill Blvd.
The owner of the Integra stolen Thursday suspected a particular person might have been involved and found his missing car four hours later in a backyard on the 400 block of South Hugo Street.
The battery had been pulled out and the rear license plate was folded over to obscure it, said police.
Police said a suspect was found nearby, hiding inside a Jobox-style toolbox.
Giovanni Cruz, 26, of Pasco, was arrested on three outstanding warrants plus an investigative hold for possessing a stolen vehicle.
The other cars have not been found.
“Historically, a lot of our stolen Hondas and Acuras end up stripped and ditched around the Benton County and Yakima County line,” Pasco police said on a Facebook post.
Hondas and Acuras have topped the charts in stolen cars since the 1990s, according to media reports.
A solution to prevent the thefts — kill switches, said Pasco police.
The devices stop electricity from traveling between the ignition switch and the battery. According to Popular Mechanics, one hidden switch will frustrate a car thief, but two or three will make it nearly impossible for the car to get snatched.
INTEGRA RECOVERED, SUSPECT ARRESTED: At about 2:21 AM, we started looking for the stolen black Integra we posted... https://t.co/8a8OZTMhFc— Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) October 26, 2017
If anyone spots one of the stolen Integras, they’re asked to call 911 or police at 509-545-3421.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments