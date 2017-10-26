This black 1996 Acura Integra was the latest stolen from Pasco. Police said it’s the third to go missing in the past four days, and they’re looking for the culprits responsible.
Crime

UPDATE: Thieves racing to steal Acuras in Pasco

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 26, 2017 8:42 AM

Pasco is bleeding Acura Integras, police say.

Thieves swiped three in the past four days. And locking them and taking the keys does not solve the problem.

The latest theft happened at 2:20 a.m. Thursday outside a home on the 200 block of North Ninth Avenue. The black 1996 Integra was described as having a loud exhaust.

A white 1990 Integra was taken sometime between Sunday and Monday from the 1100 block of Shoshone Street, and a 1997 black Integra was swiped from the apartments at 10305 Chapel Hill Blvd.

The owner of the Integra stolen Thursday suspected a particular person might have been involved and found his missing car four hours later in a backyard on the 400 block of South Hugo Street.

licenseo
Thieves folded the license plate on this Acura that was stolen in Pasco early Thursday outside a home on the 200 block of North Ninth Avenue. A suspect is in custody.
Pasco Police Department

The battery had been pulled out and the rear license plate was folded over to obscure it, said police.

Police said a suspect was found nearby, hiding inside a Jobox-style toolbox.

pasco
Pasco police arrest Giovanni Cruz, 26, of Pasco, on three outstanding warrants and suspicion of possessing an Acura, reported stolen early Thursday. He was found inside a Jobox-style toolbox, said police.
Pasco Police Department

Giovanni Cruz, 26, of Pasco, was arrested on three outstanding warrants plus an investigative hold for possessing a stolen vehicle.

The other cars have not been found.

“Historically, a lot of our stolen Hondas and Acuras end up stripped and ditched around the Benton County and Yakima County line,” Pasco police said on a Facebook post.

Hondas and Acuras have topped the charts in stolen cars since the 1990s, according to media reports.

A solution to prevent the thefts — kill switches, said Pasco police.

The devices stop electricity from traveling between the ignition switch and the battery. According to Popular Mechanics, one hidden switch will frustrate a car thief, but two or three will make it nearly impossible for the car to get snatched.

If anyone spots one of the stolen Integras, they’re asked to call 911 or police at 509-545-3421.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

