Tri-City duo piling up charges for breaking into homes, offices

The charges are adding up against a Tri-City duo accused of breaking into a number of homes and businesses this summer and selling their loot for drugs and cash.
Timothy J. Belk, 29, and Ricky L. Corby, 39, now are accused of stealing a golf bag with clubs, a purse, a handgun and a leaf blower from a few south Richland garages and a gated community’s cabana house.
Belk is scheduled to appear Thursday in Benton County Superior Court on second-degree burglary, theft of a gun and two counts of burglarizing homes. He is in jail on $10,000 bail for this case.
Corby of Pasco is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 on the same charges.
While these allegations are from Richland, the pair also have pending cases for second-degree burglary involving Kennewick crimes. They have November trials set in those cases.
Belk is charged with possessing methamphetamine during one of the Kennewick break-ins.
Belk’s hometown is not known. Court documents show he had been staying in a Tri-City hotel, and that some stolen property was recovered from the room.
A resident on Caliente Sands Court called Richland police on July 29 to report that someone had been in his garage and rummaged through his Honda S2000. Nothing appeared missing at the time, but a week later the man reported that his golf clubs and bag were no longer in his garage, court documents said.
On Aug. 4, a woman noticed her purse was taken from the Toyota Sequoia parked in her Casa Sueno Lane garage. She admitted accidentally leaving the garage open the night before.
Her debit card was used at a car wash and a convenience store in Kennewick, documents said.
That same day, cleaning supplies and a leaf blower were reported stolen from the cabana house belonging to the Casa Sueno Homeowners Association.
And as officers were taking that burglary report, another neighbor flagged them down to say a Glock 9MM handgun was missing from their Lexus GX470.
When questioned about the burglaries, Corby claimed he would drop off Belk to steal from cars and garages, then typically leave and wait for a text to return, court documents said.
The clubs and bag allegedly were sold to a person across the street from Belk’s hotel. The stolen purse was sold and the credit cards divvied up if they wanted to make more purchases, documents said.
The leaf blower reportedly was of no use to the alleged thieves since the battery was missing.
Belk claimed his accomplice traded the gun for drugs from one of his regular dealers, court documents said. The gun later was recovered “in a Kennewick hotel where it was mistakenly left behind,” documents said.
Corby’s criminal history includes malicious mischief, residential burglaries and multiple meth possessions.
Belk and Corby were arrested by Kennewick police in August for nine office break-ins. The burglars allegedly climbed through a Clearwater Avenue building’s shared ceiling to steal electronics, computer equipment, credit cards and other small items.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments