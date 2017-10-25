Police say he harassed 3 women at Kennewick gyms. 1 said she was assaulted

A Pasco man with a criminal past is behind bars after Kennewick police say he assaulted a woman at a gym and harassed two others.
Sgt. Ryan Kelly said in a release that Lewis E. Axmaker Jr., 22, approached a woman Sept. 23 at a private gym in Kennewick.
Axmaker allegedly started harassing the woman, a gym employee, about 10:30 a.m. She told him to leave, but Axmaker persisted.
Kelly said the woman told Axmaker she would call the police. He left, and the woman locked the door behind him.
The woman said Axmaker returned a short time later, banging on the locked door and yelling obscenities at her.
In a second incident, Axmaker is accused of approaching two women employees at another gym in Kennewick.
Kelly said the women were approached separately about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Axmaker harassed each of them and assaulted one, Kelly said.
“All three victims of these incidents felt (Axmaker) was aggressive toward them and his actions made them feel uncomfortable,” Kelly said.
Detectives booked Axmaker into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree assault.
Herald archives show Axmaker graduated from Sunnyside High School in 2013, and his criminal history is largely in Yakima County.
During the past four years, he has pleaded guilty to: third-degree assault in a 2013 case involving a Toppenish officer; attempted eluding of police, theft of a police cruiser and first-degree malicious mischief in a 2014 case; and third-degree assault in a 2016 case involving Yakima police.
He also has been sent more than once to Eastern State Hospital for competency evaluations.
A 2015 luring case was dismissed as part of his guilty plea in the 2014 case.
