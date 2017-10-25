Pasco man earned ticket for running red light. Then he earned several more

Pasco police are looking for a man who traded a traffic ticket for a handful of them.
The man was driving a silver SUV when he failed to pull over for Pasco police Officer Julie Lee.
Lee saw the SUV run a red light at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Road 68 and Burden Boulevard, Pasco police said.
The man earned more traffic tickets before pulling into a driveway in the 6700 block of Louisville Drive. Pasco police didn’t elaborate.
The man then ran through a house, out the back door and hopped the fence.
The home belongs to the registered owner of the SUV.
“For the record, this just adds more traffic violations to your problems, including several misdemeanor criminal charges,” Pasco police said on their Facebook page. “Officer Lee knows who you are. She knows your driving status.”
Police asked the man, or anyone with information his whereabouts, to call 509-545-3421.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
