Inattention leads to 3-car pileup on Highway 240

An inattentive driver is being blamed for a single-injury, three-vehicle pileup on Highway 240 Tuesday afternoon.
Jacob A. Clark, 26, of Kennewick, was heading east on the highway in a Dodge Ram pickup at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said.
As he came up to the intersection with Swift Boulevard, Clark slammed into the back of a Nissan Pathfinder SUV.
The collision shoved the Pathfinder into the path of a GMC Yukon, which smashed into it.
The Pathfinder’s driver, Amy S. James, 50, of West Richland, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Clark and the Yukon’s driver, Tracy A. LaMarr, 47, of West Richland, weren’t hurt.
The state patrol blamed Clark’s inattention for the collision cited him for second-degree negligent driving.
