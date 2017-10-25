Crime

Inattention leads to 3-car pileup on Highway 240

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 25, 2017 1:46 PM

An inattentive driver is being blamed for a single-injury, three-vehicle pileup on Highway 240 Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob A. Clark, 26, of Kennewick, was heading east on the highway in a Dodge Ram pickup at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said.

As he came up to the intersection with Swift Boulevard, Clark slammed into the back of a Nissan Pathfinder SUV.

The collision shoved the Pathfinder into the path of a GMC Yukon, which smashed into it.

The Pathfinder’s driver, Amy S. James, 50, of West Richland, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Clark and the Yukon’s driver, Tracy A. LaMarr, 47, of West Richland, weren’t hurt.

The state patrol blamed Clark’s inattention for the collision cited him for second-degree negligent driving.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video