    Deputy Glen Thompson of the Benton County Sheriff's Office releases preliminary details about a fatal head-on collision on Webber Canyon Road south of Benton City.

Crime

1 killed when busload of workers is hit near Benton City

Tri-City Herald

October 25, 2017 9:45 AM

A man was killed this morning near Benton City when he hit a busload of orchard workers head-on south of Benton City.

The driver was headed south on Webber Canyon road about 6 a.m. when he tried to pass another car on the rural two-lane road, said Sgt. Mat Clarke, with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup hit the former school bus with 16 passengers as it was headed north, said Clarke.

The bus and pickup collided about 1 1/2 miles from the intersection with Badger Road. The bus driver and passengers were not seriously injured, said Clarke.

The driver’s name was not released because his family is still being notified.

Webber Canyon Road was closed for several hours while deputies investigate what happened and the vehicles are removed.

This story will be updated.

