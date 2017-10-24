2 domestic violence suspects sought police

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking people to keep an eye out for two men wanted on domestic violence charges.
As part of a week-long effort to feature domestic violence suspects, Crime Stoppers put Blake D. Coonce, 24, and Dario Ramos Villa, 34, on notice.
Coonce is 6-foot-7, weighs 235 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a lion on his right shoulder and a crescent moon on his right wrist.
He is wanted for second-degree malicious mischief.
Never miss a local story.
Ramos Villa is 5-foot-4, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar above his right eye.
He is wanted for third-degree assault of a child, four counts of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order.
Callers can earn up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of either man.
Call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments