Benton deputies name suspect in un‘Lucky’ stabbing

By Cameron Probert

October 24, 2017 5:15 PM

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for Teresa A. Bates in connection with a Sunday evening stabbing.

Bates, 47, is the victim’s ex-girlfriend. She’s suspected of stabbing Lucky J. Richard while he was at home in Finley.

Richard drove himself to a friend’s house with a collapsed lung.

Teresa A. Bates

Sgt. Bob Brockman said Richard is not cooperating with officials.

Anyone with information on Bates’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-735-6555 or the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.

