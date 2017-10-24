Benton deputies name suspect in un‘Lucky’ stabbing

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for Teresa A. Bates in connection with a Sunday evening stabbing.
Bates, 47, is the victim’s ex-girlfriend. She’s suspected of stabbing Lucky J. Richard while he was at home in Finley.
Richard drove himself to a friend’s house with a collapsed lung.
Sgt. Bob Brockman said Richard is not cooperating with officials.
Anyone with information on Bates’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-735-6555 or the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.
