Have you seen these Tri-City domestic violence suspects?

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 23, 2017 6:54 PM

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers wants you help finding two domestic violence suspects.

As part of a weeklong effort to feature people wanted on domestic violence-related charges, Crime Stoppers put Rick A. Heer, 57, and Luciano Cortes, 36, on notice.

Heer is 5-foot-7-inches, 165 pounds and has a red arrow tattooed on his left shoulder.

He is wanted on warrants related to four counts of felony violation of a protection order and meth possession.

Heer, Rick A

Cortes is 5-foot-10 and weighs 160.

He has the names Yasmin and Laura tattooed on his right forearm and Daizy on his left forearm.

He is wanted for domestic violence-related first-degree criminal trespassing, domestic violence-related third-degree malicious mischief and meth possession.

Cortes, Luciano

Callers can earn up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of either man.

Call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

