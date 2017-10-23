Have you seen these Tri-City domestic violence suspects?

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers wants you help finding two domestic violence suspects.
As part of a weeklong effort to feature people wanted on domestic violence-related charges, Crime Stoppers put Rick A. Heer, 57, and Luciano Cortes, 36, on notice.
Heer is 5-foot-7-inches, 165 pounds and has a red arrow tattooed on his left shoulder.
He is wanted on warrants related to four counts of felony violation of a protection order and meth possession.
Cortes is 5-foot-10 and weighs 160.
He has the names Yasmin and Laura tattooed on his right forearm and Daizy on his left forearm.
He is wanted for domestic violence-related first-degree criminal trespassing, domestic violence-related third-degree malicious mischief and meth possession.
Callers can earn up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of either man.
Call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments