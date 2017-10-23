Crime

Un‘Lucky’ victim stabbed in Finley. Ex-girlfriend suspected

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 23, 2017 6:47 PM

Investigators are looking for a 47-year-old woman suspected of stabbing her ex-boyfriend Sunday night.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies were called in after Lucky Richard, 53, of Finley, drove himself to a friend’s house with a chest wound.

He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital where he was in stable condition with a possible collapsed lung.

Sgt. Bob Brockman said Richard is not cooperating in the investigation. He said the knife bounced off the floor and hit him in the chest.

For now, investigators believe Richard was arguing with his former girlfriend, whose name was not released, at his home on South 2079 PR SE.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video