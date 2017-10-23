Un‘Lucky’ victim stabbed in Finley. Ex-girlfriend suspected

Investigators are looking for a 47-year-old woman suspected of stabbing her ex-boyfriend Sunday night.
Benton County Sheriff’s deputies were called in after Lucky Richard, 53, of Finley, drove himself to a friend’s house with a chest wound.
He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital where he was in stable condition with a possible collapsed lung.
Sgt. Bob Brockman said Richard is not cooperating in the investigation. He said the knife bounced off the floor and hit him in the chest.
For now, investigators believe Richard was arguing with his former girlfriend, whose name was not released, at his home on South 2079 PR SE.
