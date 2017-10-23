Kennewick shoplifter blasts employees with pepper spray. He still didn’t get away

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.