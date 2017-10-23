Crime

Kennewick shoplifter blasts employees with pepper spray. He still didn’t get away

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 23, 2017 5:53 PM

A shoplifter tried to make a spicy getaway in Kennewick.

Sportsman’s Warehouse employees reported catching Brian Hughes, 46, and Lavanndre Sabb, 22, both of Walla Walla, trying to steal knives and cutlery just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

They brought the men to their office, and as they were waiting, Hughes pulled out a can of pepper spray and began spraying, said Officer Kirk Nebeker. Sabb stayed put while Hughes reportedly tried to run.

Employees held the door and kept Hughes inside until police arrived.

Medics treated the employees for the pepper spray.

Hughes was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for unrelated medical issues and then was arrested by Kennewick officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of felony assault, as well as misdemeanor theft.

Sabb was taken to Benton County jail on investigation of misdemeanor theft.

