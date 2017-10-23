Crime

Pasco driver hits moving train. Yes, you read that right

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 23, 2017 12:51 PM

One lucky driver walked away from a collision with a moving train in Pasco.

Audel Granados-Espinoza, 24, was heading east on Columbia Street when his car jumped the curb, went up the embankment and hit the train at the corner of Columbia and Tacoma streets 1 a.m. Sunday, Pasco police said.

When the red Mazda finished spinning, Granados-Espinoza allegedly climbed out and walked away. The car was registered to his twin brother, leaving police unsure who was driving.

But, Granados-Espinoza left his phone on the floorboard after the collision. Police seized it, and when someone later called it, they confirmed it belonged.

Officers found Granados-Espinoza to his home last night and he was not hurt.

Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said police cited Granados-Espinoza for hit and run.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video