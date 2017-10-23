Pasco driver hits moving train. Yes, you read that right

One lucky driver walked away from a collision with a moving train in Pasco.
Audel Granados-Espinoza, 24, was heading east on Columbia Street when his car jumped the curb, went up the embankment and hit the train at the corner of Columbia and Tacoma streets 1 a.m. Sunday, Pasco police said.
When the red Mazda finished spinning, Granados-Espinoza allegedly climbed out and walked away. The car was registered to his twin brother, leaving police unsure who was driving.
But, Granados-Espinoza left his phone on the floorboard after the collision. Police seized it, and when someone later called it, they confirmed it belonged.
Officers found Granados-Espinoza to his home last night and he was not hurt.
Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said police cited Granados-Espinoza for hit and run.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
