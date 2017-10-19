Don’t worry, it’s only a test. CodeRED calls going out to Benton, Franklin

Get a call at today from an 866 number?
Don’t worry, it was just a test — from a number you want to remember.
Benton and Franklin county residents were getting calls and e-mails Thursday from the CodeRED emergency notification system. Phones rang across the counties to test the system.
The program was put in place about three years ago, and allows you to sign up to receive notifications about emergencies in their area. The phone call was accompanied by an e-mail telling people about the call.
Similar notification systems were used, with mixed results, during Northern California’s recent devastating wildfires.
In the past year, the system alerted people to nearby fires two or three times, said Deanna Davis, Benton County Emergency Services’ manager. The system uses the address associated with the phone number to send messages.
The Southeast Communication Center provides services police and fire agencies in Kennewick, Richland, West Richland, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County fire districts 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, Prosser Police Department, West Benton Fire and Rescue and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue.
To sign up for the system, people can go to the emergency services website, www.bces.wa.gov and click on the CodeRED logo.
For more information, call 509-628-2600.
Comments