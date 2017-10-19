UPDATE: Investigators on the scene of early morning blaze in Kennewick

More Videos

Fire damages two homes on South Rainier in Kennewick 0:40

Fire damages two homes on South Rainier in Kennewick

Pause
Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out 1:40

Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon 0:23

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon

NFL Commissioner: ‘We believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem’ 2:26

NFL Commissioner: ‘We believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem’

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Pasco boy receives gift of communication 1:00

Pasco boy receives gift of communication

Former Tri-City and NHL goalie Olie Kolzig talks about his coaching role with the Americans Tuesday night. 1:55

Former Tri-City and NHL goalie Olie Kolzig talks about his coaching role with the Americans Tuesday night.

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:31

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

  • Fire damages two homes on South Rainier in Kennewick

    Video footage from the Kennewick Police Department shows flames and smoke coming from two houses early Thursday on South Rainier Street. Initial reports are all occupants in homes at 1711 and 1719 S. Rainier St. got out safely.

Video footage from the Kennewick Police Department shows flames and smoke coming from two houses early Thursday on South Rainier Street. Initial reports are all occupants in homes at 1711 and 1719 S. Rainier St. got out safely. Kennewick Police Department
Video footage from the Kennewick Police Department shows flames and smoke coming from two houses early Thursday on South Rainier Street. Initial reports are all occupants in homes at 1711 and 1719 S. Rainier St. got out safely. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

UPDATE: Investigators on the scene of early morning blaze in Kennewick

By Cameron Probert And Bob Brawdy

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 19, 2017 8:15 AM

Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning blaze that damaged two Kennewick homes.

An inspector recently arrived at scene of the fire that started between 1711 and 1719 Rainier St. at 3:16 a.m. Thursday.

Alert neighbors spotted the fire, and helped four adults and five dogs escape the two homes, police said.

Firefighters from Kennewick, Richland, Pasco and Benton County Fire District 1 fought the blaze. They were on the scene for five hours.

Officials determined the fire started behind a fence between the homes and spread to each of them.

No one was injured in the fire.

Streets in the area were closed while firefighters worked.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fire damages two homes on South Rainier in Kennewick 0:40

Fire damages two homes on South Rainier in Kennewick

Pause
Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out 1:40

Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon 0:23

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon

NFL Commissioner: ‘We believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem’ 2:26

NFL Commissioner: ‘We believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem’

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Pasco boy receives gift of communication 1:00

Pasco boy receives gift of communication

Former Tri-City and NHL goalie Olie Kolzig talks about his coaching role with the Americans Tuesday night. 1:55

Former Tri-City and NHL goalie Olie Kolzig talks about his coaching role with the Americans Tuesday night.

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:31

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

View More Video