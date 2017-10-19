UPDATE: Investigators on the scene of early morning blaze in Kennewick

Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning blaze that damaged two Kennewick homes.
An inspector recently arrived at scene of the fire that started between 1711 and 1719 Rainier St. at 3:16 a.m. Thursday.
Alert neighbors spotted the fire, and helped four adults and five dogs escape the two homes, police said.
Firefighters from Kennewick, Richland, Pasco and Benton County Fire District 1 fought the blaze. They were on the scene for five hours.
Officials determined the fire started behind a fence between the homes and spread to each of them.
No one was injured in the fire.
Streets in the area were closed while firefighters worked.
