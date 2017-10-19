UPDATE: Investigators on the scene of early morning blaze in Kennewick

More Videos 0:40 Fire damages two homes on South Rainier in Kennewick Pause 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:40 Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out 0:23 See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon 2:26 NFL Commissioner: ‘We believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem’ 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:00 Pasco boy receives gift of communication 1:55 Former Tri-City and NHL goalie Olie Kolzig talks about his coaching role with the Americans Tuesday night. 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 2:08 Banned books that shaped American literature Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire damages two homes on South Rainier in Kennewick Video footage from the Kennewick Police Department shows flames and smoke coming from two houses early Thursday on South Rainier Street. Initial reports are all occupants in homes at 1711 and 1719 S. Rainier St. got out safely. Video footage from the Kennewick Police Department shows flames and smoke coming from two houses early Thursday on South Rainier Street. Initial reports are all occupants in homes at 1711 and 1719 S. Rainier St. got out safely. Kennewick Police Department

