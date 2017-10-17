Bail set at $250,000 in Pasco drive-by

More Videos 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire Pause 0:25 Drive-by shooting injures 1 at Sage & Sun Motel in Pasco 0:46 See this Korean BBQ sizzle, tempt your taste buds 0:23 See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon 2:36 NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:25 Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released 0:26 Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drive-by shooting injures 1 at Sage & Sun Motel in Pasco Pasco Police release a video about a drive-by shooting Wednesday night at the Sage & Sun Motel at 1232 S. 10th Ave. in Pasco. One male was shot in the leg. A person of interest has been identified. Pasco Police release a video about a drive-by shooting Wednesday night at the Sage & Sun Motel at 1232 S. 10th Ave. in Pasco. One male was shot in the leg. A person of interest has been identified. Pasco Police Department

