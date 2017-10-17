Benton Co. deputy ‘justified’ in killing West Richland man

Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller has cleared a deputy in the killing of a West Richland man in July.
Deputy John Clary shot Douglas West, 46, after the man refused to let go of a shotgun and leveled it at Clary and two West Richland officers. They’d come to the house after West’s wife was so scared of her husband that she’d barricaded herself inside a bedroom.
“Deputy Clary states he was concerned for both the officers and citizens outside the residence, and for the female inside the residence,” Miller wrote. “I find that those concerns were justified.”
Miller wrote his decision in a letter to Richland police Capt. Jeff Taylor, who was in charge of the Tri-City Special Investigation Unit’s probe into the incident.
“Deputy Clary had to make his decision in a matter of seconds,” Miller wrote. “It is impossible to know what Mr. West would have done if he had been allowed to either return inside the residence or remain on the porch.”
Shannon West called 911 at 10:39 p.m. July 4 and told an emergency dispatcher that she and her husband had fought, and that he’d grabbed her phone and thrown it to the ground.
She ran to a bedroom in their West Richland home on Hazelwood Court and barricaded herself inside. She whispered to the dispatcher that she was holding the dresser against the door with her feet, wrote Miller.
She told investigators that Douglas West tried to push his way inside the room. She also told the dispatcher that Douglas West had access to several guns and he said he would go down swinging if police showed up.
Miller said dispatchers relayed all of that information to Clary and the West Richland officers.
Clary pulled over on the way to the scene to read the dispatcher’s notes about what he was head to.
Miller reasoned that Clary knew there already had been physical violence; West was going to confront police; Shannon West had barricaded herself in the house; and Douglas West had access to guns.
When Clary got to the house, Douglas West walked out onto the porch holding a shotgun. West Richland Officer Doug Doshier and Reserve Officer Daniel Flores also were there.
Clary and the officers gave similar statements about what happened next, Miller said.
Clary said that he and the officers shouted commands at Douglas West to drop the gun, but he didn’t appear to listen.
“Those commands were not only heard by Deputy Clary and other officers, but by numerous neighbors who were near the West residence at the time,” Miller wrote.
Clary told investigators that he saw Douglas West holding the gun by the grip and at one point leveled it at police and citizens. The West Richland officers reported seeing the same thing.
Clary said that he then saw Douglas West turn as if to go back inside.
That’s when Clary shot West.
Miller said the location and angle of Douglas West’s wounds support Clary’s statement.
Miller concluded that Douglas West’s refusal to drop the shotgun, his leveling the gun at police and residents, and the domestic violence accusations that started the incident all pointed to a “substantial chance that Mr. West would have injured or killed someone.”
“Deputy Clary made the correct, if very sad, decision to fire shots at Mr. West,” he wrote. He said
Miller’s conclusion will be used to wrap up the special investigation unit’s report. Sheriff Jerry Hatcher could not be reached on Tuesday about the internal investigation and whether Clary has returned to work.
According to West’s obituary, he was born in Portland and grew up there and along the Oregon coast.
He worked as a general contractor and had his own business, Surf Pines Construction.
He later became a quality control system manager, work that took him across the U.S. and to Afghanistan. He went to work as a quality control manager at Ice Harbor Dam in January 2016.
West had two daughters and also was a stepfather and grandfather.
