Nearly naked Pasco man arrested running away with injured woman’s boots

October 16, 2017 6:53 PM

A Pasco man is accused of beating a woman, then running away in his underwear, carrying a pair of boots.

Pasco police received reports of screaming and yelling coming from the 1700 block of North 18th Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a woman huddled next to a fence in an alleyway with blood on her and Calvin W. Schwab, 41, clad only in his briefs, was carrying her boots.

The woman was treated by paramedics and at a local hospital.

Schwab
Calvin Schwab

Schwab was booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for robbery and assault.

No other information, including the extent of the woman’s injuries, was released Monday. Police said Schwab and the victim knew each other.

