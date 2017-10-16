He bit a toddler 11 years ago. Now a Pasco dad is charged with hurting his own baby

A Pasco baby has been placed in protective custody in a Spokane hospital after allegedly being abused by his father.
Earl J. Anderson, 37, has been locked up on $100,000 bail since his arrest Thursday.
He will appear Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court to face charges of first-degree assault of a child.
This is Anderson’s second criminal case involving child abuse. He was sentenced to jail time in 2007 for hitting and biting a friend’s 2-year-old daughter.
In both cases, Anderson was watching the kids when they were injured.
Pasco police were alerted by Child Protective Services to the recent investigation against Anderson.
A social worker with Kadlec Regional Medical Center told police that Anderson’s 1-month old son was brought into the Richland emergency room on Sept. 23.
Anderson said he is the full-time caregiver for his son.
He told hospital employees he put the baby on a couch nestled up against a nursing pillow and went into the kitchen to make a bottle. His wife was at work at the time.
Anderson said he “heard three strange ‘yelping’ sounds,” looked around the corner to check on his son and found him face down on the carpeted living room floor, court documents said.
The father added that the baby didn’t lose consciousness, but had not been normal since the fall, seemed to be having trouble breathing and was not very responsive, documents said.
A CT scan showed the baby had a subdural hematoma, or a brain bleed.
Medical staff told detectives that the baby’s symptoms and injuries are consistent with “shaken baby syndrome” and don’t match with the father’s explanation, court documents said.
A baby who falls a short distance, like from a couch to the floor, and develops a brain bleed typically also would have external head injuries, a doctor told investigators. The doctor also noted the infant had discoloration of the skin, usually caused by bruising, on both palms and a bruise on his right hand, documents said.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital in Spokane.
Detectives with Spokane’s Special Victims Unit made the initial contact with the parents and decided on the protective measures for the baby because of the suspicious circumstances surrounding his severe head injury, court documents said.
A pediatric physician at Sacred Heart wrote “there is significant level of concern that this child’s injuries could very likely be the result of child abuse,” documents said. As a result, Spokane doctors are working with Seattle Children’s child abuse center.
In May 2006, Anderson was charged with second-degree assault of a child after he’d been caring for a friend’s toddler while she was out of town at work. The woman returned home the next day to find bruises on her daughter’s forehead, ear and cheek, a cut on her lip, a red area of the scalp where hair had been pulled out, and a bruise from a bite mark on her shoulder.
Anderson pleaded guilty 11 months later to a reduced charge of third-degree assault of a child. He said he must have bit the girl while he was sleeping on the couch, and apologized for what happened to her.
At sentencing, then-Judge Craig Matheson double the recommended jail time to two months, saying he wasn’t convinced one month was appropriate for the allegations.
