Police hunting for suspect in Kennewick attack

Kennewick police are searching for a man who attacked a woman in a car and then fled.
Richard Martinez, 35, was a passenger in the car when an argument with the driver turned violent. He allegedly punched the 37-year-old Idaho woman several times in the head before she was able to pull to the side of the rode and escape, Kennewick police said.
Police did not say whether he took the car, or where in Kennewick the attack took place.
Martinez’s last listed address was in Pasco, but the victim thought he might be living in a hotel, Kennewick police said. He was driving a blue station wagon.
Anyone with information can contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
Comments