Axel is back! Kennewick dog returns to help arrest suspect Saturday

Less than a day after getting attacked by a suspect, Kennewick’s police dog is back in action.
An officer spotted a truck at 2 p.m. that was just stolen out of Pasco, Kennewick police said. When the officer signaled them to stop, the driver dumped the truck near Kennewick Avenue and Yelm Street and ran toward the golf course.
The police dog, Axel, found James Whitney, 27.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.
A suspect during an hours-long standoff Saturday morning kicked the dog shortly before the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team pulled the suspect out.
