Kennewick’s police dog helped arrest two people Saturday.
Kennewick’s police dog helped arrest two people Saturday. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick’s police dog helped arrest two people Saturday. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

Axel is back! Kennewick dog returns to help arrest suspect Saturday

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 14, 2017 3:32 PM

Less than a day after getting attacked by a suspect, Kennewick’s police dog is back in action.

An officer spotted a truck at 2 p.m. that was just stolen out of Pasco, Kennewick police said. When the officer signaled them to stop, the driver dumped the truck near Kennewick Avenue and Yelm Street and ran toward the golf course.

The police dog, Axel, found James Whitney, 27.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

A suspect during an hours-long standoff Saturday morning kicked the dog shortly before the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team pulled the suspect out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video