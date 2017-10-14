One dead, one injured in collision near Connell

A Mesa woman is dead after the car she was in crashed into a semi Friday evening.
Maria D. Zamora, 36, was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Altima heading south on Warehouse Lane about three miles west of Connell. The driver, Maria G. Salas-Mendoza, 34, of Connell, hit a 2002 Kenworth semi pulling a trailer east on Highway 260, the Washington State Patrol said.
Zamora died at the scene, and Salas-Mendoza was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The semi’s driver, Randy R. Deleon, 49, of Moses Lake, was not injured.
Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate the collision.
