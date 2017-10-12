Crime

Richland driver totals Corvette during morning commute

By Annette Cary

October 12, 2017

A Richland man was driving too fast when he crashed his Chevrolet Corvette on the Richland bypass during the Thursday morning commute, said the Washington State Patrol.

Gene Bumgarner, 66, of Richland, was headed east when he lost control of his car near the intersection with Van Giesen Street at 7:45 a.m., according to WSP.

The black Corvette went in and out of a ditch before ending up on Highway 240, according to police reports.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His car was a total loss

The state patrol said Bumgarner was driving too fast for the conditions and expects to cite him with second-degree negligent driving.

