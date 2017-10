More Videos 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire Pause 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10 0:25 Drive-by shooting injures 1 at Sage & Sun Motel in Pasco 0:31 A look into the news SARC office 1:56 Trump welcomes Pittsburgh Penguins to White House for Stanley Cup visit 0:33 Body discovered in field, Kennewick Police investigating 1:11 Kamiakin soccer lays out season goals after 10-0 start 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 0:34 Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drive-by shooting injures 1 at Sage & Sun Motel in Pasco Pasco Police release a video about a drive-by shooting Wednesday night at the Sage & Sun Motel at 1232 S. 10th Ave. in Pasco. One male was shot in the leg. A person of interest has been identified. Pasco Police release a video about a drive-by shooting Wednesday night at the Sage & Sun Motel at 1232 S. 10th Ave. in Pasco. One male was shot in the leg. A person of interest has been identified. Pasco Police Department

Pasco Police release a video about a drive-by shooting Wednesday night at the Sage & Sun Motel at 1232 S. 10th Ave. in Pasco. One male was shot in the leg. A person of interest has been identified. Pasco Police Department