Benton deputies want your help to find car prowler

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help to find a suspected prowler who has been breaking into cars south of Kennewick.
Sheriff’s officials said deputies took a prowl report Monday in the area of South Toro Place and South Caballo Road.
The victim said tools and clothes were stolen from his work vehicle outside his home. Video surveillance showed the man pulling up to the house in a dark car, possibly a Honda Civic or Accord.
Officials say deputies have since taken other car prowl reports from the Reata and Tri-City Heights areas.
A woman commenting on the sheriff’s Facebook page said the man was casing Reata Ridge, but police weren’t able to find him.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to call nonemergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
