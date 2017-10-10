A Kennewick man went off roading to escape the law. Not so lucky this week

Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a wanted man Tuesday who crashed into a patrol car last week but managed to get away.
This week his luck ran out.
Brent R. Smith, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon with help from the Tri-City Regional SWAT team at a house near Meals Road, south of Finley.
Sheriff’s officials said they tried to pull the Kennewick man over last week for driving recklessly on an off-road utility vehicle along Highway 397. Smith drove off the road and deputies lost him.
Authorities say he eventually crashed the ORV and ran away. That’s when deputies discovered the ORV had been stolen.
Sheriff’s investigators discovered where he might be staying and raided the house Tuesday. Smith was arrested and they seized an AR-15 military-style rifle, a second stolen ORV and some methampthetamine.
Deputies booked Smith into the Benton County jail on a misdemeanor warrant and on suspicion of unlawful gun possession. He also is under investigation for another felony assault and another eluding case.
