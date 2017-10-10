A Tri-City Regional SWAT Bearcat outside a home in Finley. Authorities arrested Brent R. Smith at the home Tuesday.
A Tri-City Regional SWAT Bearcat outside a home in Finley. Authorities arrested Brent R. Smith at the home Tuesday. Benton County Sheriff’s Office
A Tri-City Regional SWAT Bearcat outside a home in Finley. Authorities arrested Brent R. Smith at the home Tuesday. Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

A Kennewick man went off roading to escape the law. Not so lucky this week

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 10, 2017 7:14 PM

Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a wanted man Tuesday who crashed into a patrol car last week but managed to get away.

This week his luck ran out.

Brent R. Smith, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon with help from the Tri-City Regional SWAT team at a house near Meals Road, south of Finley.

Sheriff’s officials said they tried to pull the Kennewick man over last week for driving recklessly on an off-road utility vehicle along Highway 397. Smith drove off the road and deputies lost him.

Authorities say he eventually crashed the ORV and ran away. That’s when deputies discovered the ORV had been stolen.

Sheriff’s investigators discovered where he might be staying and raided the house Tuesday. Smith was arrested and they seized an AR-15 military-style rifle, a second stolen ORV and some methampthetamine.

Deputies booked Smith into the Benton County jail on a misdemeanor warrant and on suspicion of unlawful gun possession. He also is under investigation for another felony assault and another eluding case.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video