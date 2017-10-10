UPDATE: Kennewick police ID body at homeless camp

The body of a 25-year-old homeless man was discovered late Monday in a field behind a Kennewick McDonald’s.
A man found the body of Jacob L. Dunakey in a nearby vacant lot and came into the restaurant at 11:41 p.m. to ask to use a phone to call police, Sgt. Randy Maynard said.
A McDonald’s employee returned with the man to the field on the 100 block of South Ely Street and then called police. Clothes, blankets, cardboard boxes and other debris littered the lot that appeared to be a place where someone had been staying.
The lot is in central Kennewick, just off Highway 395 near the busy intersection with Kennewick Avenue.
It’s not clear how long he’d been dead, but medics did not try to revive him.
But there were no signs that the man was attacked, Maynard said.
“(W)e do not suspect foul play and we are not seeking any suspects at this time,” said Sgt. Ryan Kelly. “We will be working with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.”
Dunakey has previous arrests for shoplifting, car prowling and possession of the controlled stimulant, methylphenidate.
He pleaded guilty to possession of the drug in 2013.
In February 2016, he was caught breaking into a car at a Gum Street gas station. When officers arrived they found Dunakey in the middle of the street with his hands in the air and his pants down.
Dunakey told the officer, “I’ve been doing too many drugs.”
He was arrested in March after he was caught shoplifting at Hobby Lobby.
