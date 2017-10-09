Authorities show one of the many guns seized during two months of busting a large series of pot grow operations across Franklin, Grant and Adams counties. The rifle is a Smith & Wesson-made AR-15-style rifle.
Illegal pot growers try new twist to fool Franklin, Grant county farmers

By Jake Dorsey

October 09, 2017 7:44 PM

The town of Mesa in Franklin County was part of a regional bust of an illegal — and novel — pot grow operation, authorities said Monday.

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said authorities found the suspects posed as state-licensed growers, complete with fake paperwork. They used the paperwork to fool unsuspecting landowners into leasing land for growing an illegal crop.

“It’s important for our landowners to understand that more due diligence is needed on their part,” Jones said. “With the legalization of marijuana in Washington state, the former illegal grows hidden in the hills are now down in our communities but with no less criminal intent.”

Authorities said some of the work happened in Mesa, where Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and Tri-City Regional SWAT officers helped search property in the small town along Highway 395.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said authorities seized more than 20 tons of marijuana, 56 illegal guns, $55,000 in cash and made 24 arrests across three counties in August and September.

Jones said some of the guns were automatic rifles and submachine guns.

They also found big piles of trash.

Local, state, federal and military authorities helped in the bust.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

