Surprised Pasco prowler leaves behind a clue — 2 big green ones

A Pasco resident scared off a car prowler Monday but the thief left behind a big clue — some hands on the steering wheel.
Actually, a giant pair of green hands.
The Incredible Hulk foam fists were posed for cruising but the thief took off running instead.
Ariel Contreras, 33, of Pasco, was allegedly caught in the act of pawing through a car on the 1600 block of West Clark Street about 1:30 a.m.
When confronted by the owner, he ran away. About an hour later, Officer Bob Harris saw Contreras walking near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Bonneville Street.
Contreras matched the description of the fleeing prowler and was wanted on a warrant, said police.
Police say he reportedly had papers from the victim’s car with him, along with a backpack with a DVD player, a cellphone case and a paintball gun.
Contreras was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of vehicle prowling and possession of stolen property and on a warrant.
“We urge anyone who detects that their vehicle was prowled last night and thinks we might have their stolen property to contact us,” Pasco police said.
The non-emergency dispatch number is 509-545-3510.
