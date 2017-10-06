Couple evaded cops in 2 states. Then their car caught fire near Kennewick

What started as an Oregon burglary investigation ended with a two-state chase and a Benton County brush fire.
A Yakima couple accused of fleeing authorities Thursday afternoon are now in jail facing charges in Oregon and Washington.
The chase started in Morrow County when deputies saw an SUV possibly connected to a home break-in, said Undersheriff John Bowles.
Instead of stopping, the driver, Amber Cravens, 26, sped off in the 2002 Honda Passport, said Bowles. Her passenger was Brandon Ulrey, 34.
The pursuit went through Irrigon, Ore., and reached speeds of 70 mph. Bowles said deputies stopped following them for safety reasons, but Cravens kept going through Morrow and Umatilla counties.
Umatilla deputies picked up the pursuit and kept up along Interstate 82 over the bridge into Washington state.
They stopped pursuing the white SUV about 10 miles into Benton County. The deputy kept heading north, however, because there was no where to cross over and switch directions to head back to Oregon.
That’s when the deputy noticed a white car had pulled off into a field off Beck Road south of Kennewick and the grass was starting to burn.
It took Benton County Fire District 1 crews a couple hours to contain the 80-acre wildfire and burning SUV.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said Cravens smashed through a Department of Transportation fence to plow into the private field.
He said she was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of hit-and-run and trespassing.
Ulrey was booked for trespassing.
It’s unclear if they are facing any charges in Oregon. Bowles said initial reports of the SUV being stolen were not true.
