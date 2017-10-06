Kennewick murder suspect nabbed in Pasco motel

A lucky break helped Kennewick police arrest an accused killer.
On Thursday night, Pasco officers were following a car in an unrelated case when they saw a 2007 Chevrolet Impala parked at the Rodeway Inn on Oregon Avenue in Pasco.
It matched the description of an Impala suspected of leaving the scene of the Sept. 11 shooting of Martin Ibanez, according to Kennewick Sgt. Randy Maynard.
Kennewick and Pasco police worked together to find Stephen Morfin, 37, in one of the rooms.
Detectives believe Morfin was in the Impala that stopped at a home in the 1500 block of Seventh Place.
Ibanez, 39, was in the home’s driveway when Morfin allegedly got out and shot Ibanez several times before fleeing. Kennewick officers tried to help Ibanez before medics took him to Trios Southridge Hospital, where he died.
Detectives did not reveal if there was a connection between Ibanez and Morfin that led to the shooting. Maynard said Ibanez was visiting the house.
Morfin was booked into the Benton County jail on a 72-hour investigative hold for second-degree murder.
