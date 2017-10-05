Kennewick police took this photo of a substance they say they found in a car driven onto a boulder Wednesday.
He drove onto a boulder in Columbia Park. It was the heroin that got him arrested

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 05, 2017 12:17 PM

Kennewick police had a man between a rock and a hard place last night.

Tyler B. Davenport, 26, drove up onto a boulder in Columbia Park late Wednesday. But that’s not what he was arrested for.

Officers and detectives eventually searched his car and reported finding a sizable amount of heroin in a plastic container, though they did not say how much. They also found packaging material and a scale.

Davenport was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possession of heroin with an intent to manufacture and deliver.

