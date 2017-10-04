Kennewick police say this man held up a clerk with a handgun in a Sunday morning robbery.
Crime

2 men jailed for Kennewick store holdup

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 04, 2017 12:56 PM

Two men were arrested in connection with the Sunday morning robbery at Porters gas station.

Tyler J. Duvall, 33, and David S. Herzog, 23, allegedly worked together to rob the 27th Avenue store.

One walked into the store to check it out, while the other came in at 8:45 a.m. and demanded money at gunpoint from the clerk.

Kennewick detectives linked the robbers to a Chevy minivan. On Wednesday morning, someone called police about a van at the Kennewick Walmart with two people inside who looked “passed out.”

The van matched the description of the one involved in the robbery, and Duvall, Herzog and a woman were taken into custody.

The men were later booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of robbery.

  Comments  

