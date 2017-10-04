Kennewick police vehicles at the scene of a death investigation at the La Serena apartments at Hansen Park.
Kennewick police vehicles at the scene of a death investigation at the La Serena apartments at Hansen Park. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

Police look into suspicious death of Kennewick man

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 04, 2017 12:12 PM

Kennewick police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man at a West Fourth Avenue apartment.

Police and paramedics arrived at the La Serena at Hansen Park apartment at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday to find Erik P. Urban not breathing. Paramedics were not able to resusciatate him and pronounced him dead.

Detectives are trying to determine what caused his death.

“Based on the initial investigation, we do not believe there is any threat to the community and we are not looking for any suspects,” Detective Sgt. Ryan Kelly said in a news release.

  Comments  

