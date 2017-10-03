Police hunting for man who slipped GPS monitoring

Police seek a federal drug case defendant who removed his GPS monitor.
The Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers wants people to keep an eye out for Cristian Godinez.
The 24-year-old man is facing one federal count of distributing methamphetamine. His last known address was in the Tri-Cities, but officers believe he might be in the Yakima Valley.
Godinez is 5-feet-8-inches tall with brown eyes and weighs 198 pounds.
A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to Godinez’s arrest. People can call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
