Crime

Police hunting for man who slipped GPS monitoring

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 03, 2017 5:28 PM

Police seek a federal drug case defendant who removed his GPS monitor.

The Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers wants people to keep an eye out for Cristian Godinez.

The 24-year-old man is facing one federal count of distributing methamphetamine. His last known address was in the Tri-Cities, but officers believe he might be in the Yakima Valley.

Godinez is 5-feet-8-inches tall with brown eyes and weighs 198 pounds.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to Godinez’s arrest. People can call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

