Pasco man escapes community custody, wanted by police

A Pasco man is wanted by police after they say he escaped community custody.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers wants help to find Miguel A. Carrillo Hinojosa, 21, in connection with a Department of Corrections felony warrant on charges of escaping community custody. He was originally charged with drive-by shooting.
He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says, “RIP Downer.”
A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to Carrillo Hinojosa’s arrest. People can call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
