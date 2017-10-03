A West Richland man went to prison for child porn. Washington just made sure he’s lost his career forever

A West Richland man who pled guilty to receiving child porn has officially lost his nursing license — forever.
The Washington Department of Health permanently revoked Darrin L. Ruddell’s registered nurse credential, citing his March plea to one federal charge of receiving child porn. His license had been suspended since May 2016.
Ruddell was an emergency nurse at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Investigators found he had 1,480 images of child porn on various electronic devices he owned.
The health department also claimed Ruddell admitted to stealing drugs from the emergency room.
A judge in June sentenced Ruddell to federal prison for 11 years.
The Nursing Commission in charge of license management said that based on the facts, Ruddell “cannot be rehabilitated or regain the ability to practice with reasonable skill and safety, and permanent revocation is necessary to protect the public.”
The action was reported to interstate and national databases.
During his sentencing, Ruddell said that he hoped to use the time behind bars to get treatment and “develop a new trade, since I have lost the career I have had.”
