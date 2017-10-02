Four-car crash in Kennewick injures 1 driver, totals 2 cars

A four-car crash in Kennewick just after 4 p.m. Monday left just one person injured and totaled two cars, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Cristin Pock, 42, of Kennewick, ran the Audi four-door she was driving into a Mitsubishi four-door that was slowing as it approached two other westbound cars that had stopped on Highway 395 at the North Yelm Street intersection, according to police reports.
The Mitsubishi was knocked into a Dodge Challenger stopped in front of it, and the Challenger was knocked into a Ford pickup stopped at the intersection.
Pock was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Her Audi and the Mitsubishi driven by Samantha Hudson, 19, of Pasco, were a total loss, according to the state patrol.
The state patrol blamed the crash on Pock’s inattention and planned to cite her with second-degree negligent driving.
