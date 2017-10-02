$50,000 bail set in Kennewick hatchet attack

The suspect in a Kennewick hatchet attack allegedly targeted the victim after learning the man is a transient.
Rafael Mejia Virrueta, 26, was charged Monday in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree assault.
He remains in jail on $50,000 bail.
Kennewick police were called at 6:37 p.m. Sept. 27 for an assault at Snod’s Car Wash, 216 N. Washington St.
Officers arrived in less than a minute, but Mejia Virrueta already was gone.
Coy Jones had a huge cut below his bottom lip and “a significant amount of blood was pouring from the wound,” court documents said.
Jones, 49, told officers he had been at the car wash when a stranger — later identified as Mejia Virrueta — approached him and asked if he was a transient, documents said.
Jones admitted he was, adding he planned to stay at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission.
That’s when Mejia Virrueta allegedly hit the man once in the face with a hatchet, and tried to hit him several more times.
Jones reported that the two men fought for a few minutes, then Mejia Virrueta walked away.
Several people were at the car wash at the same time and saw the assault, court documents said.
Mejia Virrueta was found walking north toward Clover Island a short time later. He still had the hatchet, documents said.
Mejia Virrueta reportedly denied being in the area or attacking anyone.
Jones refused treatment at the hospital, according to police.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
