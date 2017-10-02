This woman allegedly took at lost purse back to its owner in Kennewick, then swiped all of the cash when no one answered the door.
Crime

A Good Samaritan turns bad in Kennewick

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 02, 2017 11:20 AM

A video camera caught a Good Samaritan turned thief in Kennewick.

A woman accidentally left her purse at Kennewick’s Dollar Tree on Sunday only to return home to find it on her porch.

What the woman who delivered the purse to the house on the 4500 block of Rainier Street didn’t expect was a video camera connected to the doorbell.

The thief was captured on camera ringing the bell and when no one answered, she took $100 from the purse and left the bag on the doorstep.

Anyone with information on the suspected thief is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.

