Persistence helps police nab Pasco check forger

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

September 29, 2017 2:30 PM

An alleged check thief’s persistence paid off for Pasco police.

Colton B. Sommerville, 22, of Pasco, reportedly swiped some checks from a relative and tried to cash one at a U.S. Bank drive thru on Monday near the intersection of Court Street and 20th Avenue, said police.

Tellers checked with the account owner and found the check was stolen. In the meantime, they tried to convince Sommerville to come inside the bank.

While he willingly put his fingerprint on the check and asked about opening an account, he wouldn’t leave the car.

When tellers refused to cash the check, he left.

But police didn’t have far to go to find him.

Police officers found the car Sommerville was riding in parked across the street from a Moneytree payday loan store. He was inside trying to cash a second check, said police.

Sommerville mug
Colton B. Sommerville
Pasco police

Sommerville was booked into Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for two counts of forgery.

Pasco police said the victim believed the checks were thrown away before Sommerville took them.

“This case is a good reminder to treat your checks carefully,” officers said. “Unused checks can be stolen and forged quickly. Even used checks can supply the info needed to print up counterfeit checks in the victim’s name.”

