Crime

Sleepy driver crashes truck on Highway 12

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 11:37 AM

A sleepy driver led to a wrecked pickup and two injured women early Thursday.

Susan Garcia, 43, of Walla Walla, was driving a Chevy S-10 east on Highway 12 at 5:40 a.m. when she fell asleep and crashed.

She was about 15 miles outside of Walla Walla when she drifted off the road and rolled, said the Washington State Patrol.

Garcia, and her passenger, Candi L Adams, 47, of Walla Walla, were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

WSP cited Garcia for second-degree negligent driving.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

View More Video