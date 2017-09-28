Sleepy driver crashes truck on Highway 12

A sleepy driver led to a wrecked pickup and two injured women early Thursday.
Susan Garcia, 43, of Walla Walla, was driving a Chevy S-10 east on Highway 12 at 5:40 a.m. when she fell asleep and crashed.
She was about 15 miles outside of Walla Walla when she drifted off the road and rolled, said the Washington State Patrol.
Garcia, and her passenger, Candi L Adams, 47, of Walla Walla, were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries.
WSP cited Garcia for second-degree negligent driving.
