Man jailed after hatchet attack in Kennewick

September 27, 2017

A 49-year-old who was hit in the face with a hatchet in Kennewick Wednesday evening is expected to survive, according to Kennewick police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of North Washington Street at 6:37 p.m.

The suspect in the attack had left, but police quickly found him at the entrance to Clover Island, according to police reports.

Rafael Mejia Virrueta, 26, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

No further information was immediately available.

