State patrol seeks public help in finding semi damaged in fatal I-90 crash

The Washington State Patrol wants to hear from anyone who saw a collision Tuesday on Interstate 90 between Vantage and Ellensburg that left one person dead.
It also is asking for the public’s help to locate a blue Peterbilt semi that left the scene of the crash with damage to the driver’s side sleeper birth. The blue access door came off in the collision and the driver left it behind at the crash site west of the Ryegrass Rest Area.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
A 1999 Dodge Ram pickup was driving east on the interstate about 5:30 a.m. and swerved to avoid an animal, according to the preliminary state patrol investigation.
The pickup hit the guardrail and came to rest on its top, blocking the eastbound lanes.
The driver got out of the pickup just before an eastbound 2004 Mazda Tribute hit the passenger side rear corner of the overturned pickup, according to police reports. The driver of the Mazda, Shannon Prendergast, 20, of Everett, Wash., died.
A short time later the blue semi also hit the pickup. Police said the semi hitting the pickup was not related to Prendergast’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-682-8090.
Comments