Police dog corners transient after break-in at Kennewick church

A transient was caught inside a Kennewick church by a police dog after tripping burglary alarms twice.
Police officers responded to two burglary alarms separated by a couple hours at the Iglesias Tri-Cities Church on Benton Street early Tuesday morning.
After the second came at 2:39 a.m., officers surrounded the building, and the department’s K9, Axel, and his human partner went inside to look for the suspect.
“It was not long after they entered the church to search when Axel located the suspect and took him into custody,” Kennewick police said.
The alleged burglar, Randall S. Nordblad-Jones, 19, was booked into jail.
