Crime

September 26, 2017 11:40 AM

Police dog corners transient after break-in at Kennewick church

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A transient was caught inside a Kennewick church by a police dog after tripping burglary alarms twice.

Police officers responded to two burglary alarms separated by a couple hours at the Iglesias Tri-Cities Church on Benton Street early Tuesday morning.

After the second came at 2:39 a.m., officers surrounded the building, and the department’s K9, Axel, and his human partner went inside to look for the suspect.

“It was not long after they entered the church to search when Axel located the suspect and took him into custody,” Kennewick police said.

The alleged burglar, Randall S. Nordblad-Jones, 19, was booked into jail.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Kennewick poised for downtown 'Streateries' pilot program 0:40

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program

Pause
Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem 0:54

Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 0:29

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus 0:50

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

Shooting scene on Highway 395 near Pasco 0:42

Shooting scene on Highway 395 near Pasco

Monarch caterpillar breeding habitat study site near Irrigon 1:23

Monarch caterpillar breeding habitat study site near Irrigon

Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

  • Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

    The Kennewick Police Department is seeking information about a car prowler that stole from numerous vehicles on September 21, 2017 in the Creekstone neighborhood area. One of the items taken is a red backpack style EMT trauma kit belonging to a local first responder. Call (509) 628-0333 to reports any leads.

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

View more video

Crime