VIDEO: Can you ID this Kennewick car prowler?

More Videos

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Pause
Pasco teen's death investigation begins at river pump house 0:58

Pasco teen's death investigation begins at river pump house

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video 1:02

Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video

Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated 0:36

Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

'There were all these ... crisp $100 bills.' 1:32

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

  • Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

    The Kennewick Police Department is seeking information about a car prowler that stole from numerous vehicles on September 21, 2017 in the Creekstone neighborhood area. One of the items taken is a red backpack style EMT trauma kit belonging to a local first responder. Call (509) 628-0333 to reports any leads.

The Kennewick Police Department is seeking information about a car prowler that stole from numerous vehicles on September 21, 2017 in the Creekstone neighborhood area. One of the items taken is a red backpack style EMT trauma kit belonging to a local first responder. Call (509) 628-0333 to reports any leads. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
The Kennewick Police Department is seeking information about a car prowler that stole from numerous vehicles on September 21, 2017 in the Creekstone neighborhood area. One of the items taken is a red backpack style EMT trauma kit belonging to a local first responder. Call (509) 628-0333 to reports any leads. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

Crime

VIDEO: Can you ID this Kennewick car prowler?

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

September 25, 2017 12:47 PM

Kennewick police want the public’s help identifying a car prowler who on Sept. 21 broke into vehicles in the Creekstone area.

The suspect was captured on home video.

The man stole several items, including a red-backed EMT-style trauma kit that belonged to a local medic.

Creekstone is a development bordered by 10th and South Kellogg streets to the north and west, and Creekstone Drive to the south.

Police ask anyone who knows anything about it to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case No. 17-35642.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

View More Video