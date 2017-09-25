VIDEO: Can you ID this Kennewick car prowler?

Kennewick police want the public’s help identifying a car prowler who on Sept. 21 broke into vehicles in the Creekstone area.
The suspect was captured on home video.
The man stole several items, including a red-backed EMT-style trauma kit that belonged to a local medic.
Creekstone is a development bordered by 10th and South Kellogg streets to the north and west, and Creekstone Drive to the south.
Police ask anyone who knows anything about it to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case No. 17-35642.
