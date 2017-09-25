VIDEO: Can you ID this Kennewick car prowler?

More Videos 0:26 Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera Pause 0:58 Pasco teen's death investigation begins at river pump house 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:32 South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:02 Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video 0:36 Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera The Kennewick Police Department is seeking information about a car prowler that stole from numerous vehicles on September 21, 2017 in the Creekstone neighborhood area. One of the items taken is a red backpack style EMT trauma kit belonging to a local first responder. Call (509) 628-0333 to reports any leads. The Kennewick Police Department is seeking information about a car prowler that stole from numerous vehicles on September 21, 2017 in the Creekstone neighborhood area. One of the items taken is a red backpack style EMT trauma kit belonging to a local first responder. Call (509) 628-0333 to reports any leads. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

